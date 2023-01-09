France’s aerospace, defence & security industry registered a 13.4% drop in IT hiring activity in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 3.82% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

Out of the aerospace, defence & security industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 5.58% share in December 2022, recording a decrease of 0.51% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in France’s aerospace, defence & security industry’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 98.9% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of France’s aerospace, defence & security industry in December 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 51.1% in December 2022, registering an 82.35% growth over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 24.73% share, an increase of 36.36% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 14.29%, registering a 333.33% rise from November 2022.

4) Computer and Information Research Scientists captured a share of 6.04%, up 1000% over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in France’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 87.91% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of France’s aerospace, defence & security industry during December 2022 over November 2022.

Thales posted 84 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a rise of 86.67% over the previous month, followed by Airbus with 36 jobs and a 24.14% growth. European Space Agency with 26 IT jobs and Huntington Ingalls Industries with 16 jobs, recorded a flat growth and a 220% growth, respectively, while Safran recorded a decline of 25% with 9 job postings during December 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 74.18%, up by 84.93% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 13.74% share, registered an increase of 92.31% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 12.09% share, up 83.33% over November 2022.