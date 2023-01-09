Europe witnessed a 7.3% drop in IT hiring activity in the aerospace, defence & security industry in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

December 2022 has seen a decrease of 3.48% in the overall hiring activity when compared with November 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 10.19% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in December 2022, registering an increase of 0.04% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in December 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Europe with a share of 49.7% in December 2022, a 48.03% rise over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 23.47% in December 2022, marking a 37.32% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Computer and Information Research Scientists with a share of 9.03% in December 2022, a 1.35% rise from November 2022.

Computer and Information Analysts registered a share of 6.26% in December 2022, a 20.93% rise over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in Europe’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 63.7% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Europe’s aerospace, defence & security industry during December 2022 over previous month.

Thales posted 219 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered an increase of 112.62% over the previous month, followed by Airbus with 102 jobs and a 16.39% drop. Northrop Grumman with 59 IT jobs and ESG Elektroniksystem- und Logistik-GmbH with 51 jobs, recorded a 1080% rise and a 10.53% drop, respectively, while CAE recorded an 840% increase with 47 job postings during December 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Europe’s aerospace, defence & security industry

The UK commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with a 32.01% share in December 2022, a 34.34% increase over November 2022. Germany featured next with a 22.5% share, up 1.08% over the previous month. France recorded a 21.9% share, a growth of 85.71% compared with November 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 66.19%, up by 45.5% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 23.83% share, registered a growth of 23.75% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 9.75% share, up 19.12% over November 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.24%, recording a month-on-month decline of 33.33%.