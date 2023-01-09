Canada’s aerospace, defence & security industry registered a 7.8% drop in IT hiring activity in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 13.64% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

Out of the aerospace, defence & security industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 12.14% share in December 2022, recording an increase of 0.15% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Canada’s aerospace, defence & security industry’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 96.55% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s aerospace, defence & security industry in December 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 65.52% in December 2022, registering a 58.33% growth over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed an 11.49% share, an increase of 42.86% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 8.05%, registering a 600% rise from November 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 8.05%, down 36.36% over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in Canada’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 200% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s aerospace, defence & security industry during December 2022 over November 2022.

CAE posted 43 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a rise of 330% over the previous month, followed by Bombardier with 15 jobs and a 275% growth. Thales with 9 IT jobs and Axon Enterprise with 6 jobs, recorded a 50% growth and a 200% growth, respectively, while Raytheon Technologies recorded an increase of 25% with 5 job postings during December 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 49.43%, up by 7.5% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 27.59% share, registered an increase of 9.09% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 22.99% share, up 185.71% over November 2022.