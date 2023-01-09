Canada-based company CAE’s IT hiring rose 92.1% in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 58.66% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 22.65% share in the company’s total hiring activity in December 2022, and recorded a 2.98% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops CAE IT hiring in December 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by CAE, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 68.02% in December 2022, and a 700% rise over November 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 9.31% in December 2022, and registered growth of 475%. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 8.1% in December 2022, a 150% rise from November 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at CAE

North America emerged as the leading region in the global aerospace, defence & security IT hiring activity in December 2022 with a 72.87% share, which marked a 542.86% rise over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 19.03%, registering an 840% month-on-month growth. Asia-Pacific was the third leading region with a 6.07% share and a 150% rise over November 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 1.62% and a month-on-month increase of 300%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.4%, registering a flat growth over the previous month.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with a 55.47% share in December 2022, a 661.11% growth over November 2022. Canada featured next with a 17.41% share, up 330% over the previous month. Poland recorded an 8.1% share, an increase of 566.67% compared with November 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead CAE IT hiring activity in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 59.11%, up by 386.67% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 23.89% share, a growth of 883.33% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 16.6% share, up 925% over November 2022.