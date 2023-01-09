US-based company Boeing’s IT hiring declined 29.5% in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 32.54% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 20.38% share in the company’s total hiring activity in December 2022, and recorded a 0.57% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Boeing IT hiring in December 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Boeing, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 47.45% in December 2022, and a 44.19% drop over November 2022, while Computer and Information Research Scientists claimed a share of 28.66% in December 2022, and registered a decline of 44.44%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 10.51% in December 2022, an 8.33% drop from November 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at Boeing

North America emerged as the leading region in the global aerospace, defence & security IT hiring activity in December 2022 with a 70.06% share, which marked a 44.86% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 23.89%, registering a 47.18% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 3.5% share and a 54.17% drop over November 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 1.91% and a month-on-month increase of 50%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.64%, registering a flat growth over the previous month.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with a 69.75% share in December 2022, a 43.7% decline over November 2022. India featured next with a 17.83% share, down 44% over the previous month. Australia recorded a 4.78% share, a decline of 54.55% compared with November 2022.

Mid Level jobs lead Boeing IT hiring activity in December 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 52.55%, down by 39.78% from November 2022. Junior Level positions with a 36.31% share, a decline of 53.09% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 10.83% share, down 33.33% over November 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.32%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.