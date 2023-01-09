Asia-Pacific witnessed a 2.4% rise in IT hiring activity in the aerospace, defence & security industry in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

December 2022 has seen an increase of 0.15% in the overall hiring activity when compared with November 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 20.6% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in December 2022, registering an increase of 0.24% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in December 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Asia-Pacific with a share of 55.88% in December 2022, a 45.22% rise over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 22.79% in December 2022, marking a 66.07% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Computer and Information Research Scientists with a share of 10.54% in December 2022, a 17.31% drop from November 2022.

Computer and Information Analysts registered a share of 6.62% in December 2022, a 68.75% rise over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in Asia-Pacific’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 29.02% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Asia-Pacific’s aerospace, defence & security industry during December 2022 over previous month.

Thales posted 140 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered an increase of 288.89% over the previous month, followed by Boeing with 75 jobs and a 47.18% drop. Cubic with 47 IT jobs and Elettronica with 36 jobs, recorded a 487.5% rise and a 20% rise, respectively, while Raytheon Technologies recorded a 20.51% decline with 31 job postings during December 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Asia-Pacific’s aerospace, defence & security industry

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with a 58.09% share in December 2022, a 19.7% increase over November 2022. Australia featured next with a 20.59% share, up 35.48% over the previous month. Singapore recorded a 7.6% share, a growth of 82.35% compared with November 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 54.9%, up by 41.77% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 36.03% share, registered a growth of 13.08% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 8.33% share, up 183.33% over November 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.74%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.