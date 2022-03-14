Twitter: Lawrence Freedman – how Russia-Ukraine crisis could end top tweet February 2022

Army Technology lists five of the most popular tweets on military and security in February 2022 based on data from GlobalData’s Aerospace, Defense & Security (ADS) Influencer Platform.

The top tweets are based on total engagements (likes and retweets) received on tweets from more than 150 military and security experts tracked by GlobalData’s ADS Influencer platform in February 2022.

The most popular on military and security in February 2022: Top five

1. Lawrence Freedman’s tweet on how the Russia-Ukraine crisis could end

Lawrence Freedman, an Emeritus professor of war studies at King’s College London, shared his article on how the Russia-Ukraine crisis may end. Freedman stated that it is widely accepted that the war will end either with military force, a diplomatic breakthrough or with the retreat of Russian troops. He explained in his article that the Russian President Vladimir Putin is facing a binary choice to address his issues either through military or diplomatic means.

Freedman added that Putin is faced with the uncertainty around a good military action or diplomatic outcome. As a result, the Russian leader could choose a third option, that is to let the crisis linger for a while until it eventually fades away. Freedman speculates that if Putin breaks off all diplomatic relations right now, it will be the clearest sign of a war ensuing. Putin, however, is continuously exploring various possibilities with global leaders including the US President Joe Biden and the French President Emmanuel Macron, which indicates a mixed approach until he retreats with his troops from Ukraine and the crisis eventually fades away, Freedman added.

Its widely assumed that the current crisis will end with major military action or a diplomatic breakthrough. There is a third possibility: it might just fade away. My latest from Comment is Freed. (This one free) How will the Russia-Ukraine Crisis end? https://t.co/Q5y8tuJJfO February 5, 2022

Username: Lawrence Freedman

Twitter handle: @LawDavF

Likes: 215

Retweets: 94

2. Shashank Joshi’s tweet on Russia’s nine full-scale invasion routes into Ukraine

Shashank Joshi, a defence editor at publishing firm The Economist, shared an article on a US military and intelligence assessment suggesting how the Russian military could invade Ukraine in a full-scale invasion through nine different routes. The article detailed that about 100 of the Russian military’s 168 battalion-tactical units comprising 800 to 900 troops were deployed. The assessment further revealed that Putin dispatched some of the equipment and personnel from six of the seven special operations units named Spetsnaz, with each unit consisting of 250 to 300 best fighters.

The US government assessment highlighted that two of the invasion scenarios could include a simultaneous attack from several sides, which is also called as the pincer movement or double envelopment military manoeuvre. Furthermore, one of the approaches indicated that the Russian military could capture most of Ukraine east of the Dnipro River, including nearly half of the Ukrainian armed forces comprising the most capable units and artillery, the article detailed.

US sources tell NBC that we have reached the 100 BTG threshold. "Russia has already deployed nearly 100 of the military’s 168 battalion-tactical groups, composed of 800 to 900 troops each, with more flowing in every day." https://t.co/A8xktgB2Vj — Shashank Joshi (@shashj) February 10, 2022

Username: Shashank Joshi

Twitter handle: @shashj

Likes: 101

Retweets: 74

3. Kristina Wong’s tweet on the deployment of National Guard personnel ahead of a trucker convoy to Washington, D.C

Kristina Wong, defense writer at online media the Breitbart News Network, shared an article on Pentagon approving the deployment of 700 personnel from the National Guard ahead of a trucker convoy to Washington, D.C., US, which was organised to protest against the vaccine mandate. The National Guard personnel were deployed for traffic control support, following request from the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department and the U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) amid the protests.

Around 400 National Guard members were deployed to provide assistance to the D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency (HSEMA) at selected traffic posts, offer command and control, and cover sustainment needs. Furthermore, 300 National Guardsmen were assigned to support at designated traffic posts and selected Capitol entry points.

Re-upping from last night: Pentagon Approves 700 National Guard Troops for Trucker Convoy https://t.co/hVC6DBEnUy via @BreitbartNews — Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) February 23, 2022

Username: Kristina Wong

Twitter handle: @kristina_wong

Likes: 53

Retweets: 43

4. Andrew deGrandpre’s tweet on the formation of Combined Joint Task Force Dragon in Wiesbaden, Germany

Andrew deGrandpre, deputy national security editor at The Washington Post, shared an article on the formation of the Combined Joint Task Force Dragon in Wiesbaden, Germany by the XVIII Airborne Corps of the US Army within 24 hours of receiving notification. Captain Matt Visser, the XVIII Airborne Corps’ spokesman, stated that the fast mobilisation and arrival of the corps highlights their capacity to deploy on short notice.

The XVIII Airborne Corps includes combat capable forces that are on standby to deal with the Russian aggression against Ukraine. The XVIII Airborne Corps along with the 82nd Airborne Division work with their European allies and partners to enable rapid and efficient operations in the European region. A total of 300 US service troops have been deployed to Europe to supplement the current US military presence, the article noted.

New —> The US military response to Russia’s buildup around Ukraine has a name: Combined Joint Task Force Dragon.



“Combat capable forces who stand ready to enhance the Alliance’s ability to deter and defeat Russian aggression.” pic.twitter.com/0Wihj0l3EX — Andrew deGrandpré (@adegrandpre) February 5, 2022

Username: Andrew deGrandpré

Twitter handle: @adegrandpre

Likes: 37

Retweets: 21

5. Ulrike Franke’s tweet on the Europeans’ perception of the Ukraine crisis

Ulrike Franke, senior policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECRF), an international think-tank, shared an article on Europeans’ opinion about the Russia-Ukraine war. A poll conducted by ECRF revealed that the majority of Europeans predict that Russia will attack Ukraine in 2022. The survey included respondents from Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Romania, and Sweden, who account for more than two-thirds of the European Union’s population.

The poll found that 73% of the respondents in Poland, 64% in Romania, 55% in Sweden, 52% in Germany, 51% in France and Italy, and 44% in Finland believe that an invasion is imminent. Furthermore, the respondents agreed that Ukraine should be defended against invasion by Russia, with majority stating that NATO is best positioned to defend Ukraine. The respondents also agreed that accepting refugees from Ukraine, higher energy prices, cyberattacks, economic downturn and the threat of military action from Russia were some of the consequences that were worth the risk in defending Ukraine.

"If Russia were to invade Ukraine, who should come to Ukraine's defence?"



That of all counties, people in Poland rank the EU so highly (even ahead of NATO) is really interesting.



Source: New polling data from @ecfr https://t.co/NWvMZdjDc0 pic.twitter.com/J6exwQht9b — Ulrike Franke (@RikeFranke) February 9, 2022

Username: Ulrike Franke

Twitter handle: @RikeFranke

Likes: 35

Retweets: 6