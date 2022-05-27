Military material needs to be protected from extreme weather and terrain conditions. Materials handling and packaging are essential for the safe shipment, handling, and storage of arms, ammunition, supplies, and hazardous materials.

Selecting the right packaging solution goes a long way in ensuring supplies survive the supply chain process and reach warfighters without damage.

Finding military packaging suppliers

Army Technology has listed the leading providers of materials handling and packaging products, based on its experience in the sector.

The list includes suppliers of military material handling equipment, packaging, and military equipment transportation solutions.

The information available in the download is useful for military equipment companies, procurement officers, andindividuals involved in the acquisition of military packaging, as well as handling equipment and services.

The download contains detailed information on the manufacturers and suppliers and their product and service offerings, along with their contact details.

Military handling and packaging solutions

Handling and packaging products and services, and transportation solutions include, but are not limited to:

Ammunition container boxes

Mobile Armoury solutions

Wooden boxes, plastic/metal reusable containers

Sea containers

Fibreboard containers, wood crates, weather-resistant fibre drums, and paper

Material preservation

Barrier packaging and wrapping materials

Labelling

Software solutions to streamline military packaging

Bags and tubing for interior packaging

Warehousing and distribution

Transit cases

Sideloads to load, transport and transfer containers

Military standards for packaging

Military standards for packaging enable military supplies and equipment to withstand the rigours of the supply chain, protecting the material from conditions such as storms and moisture.

Protocols for packaging provide standard guidelines for protective containers, handling, inspection, transportation, and storage.

Labelling of packages and tracking systems such as radio-frequency identification (RFID) are important to make sure the consignment reaches the intended customer.

Material preservation

Different types of bags and sheets are used for preserving material and providing protection against exposure to air and interaction with other chemicals. They include water-proof bags, grease-proof bags, water vapour-proof bags, and electrostatic protective bags to safeguard items from static electricity.

Desiccants and other preservative elements are also used in military packaging.

